Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.23 and last traded at $79.85. Approximately 2,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

