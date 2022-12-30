Millennium Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,908.72 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $83,908.72 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

