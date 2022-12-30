Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Millrock Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
About Millrock Resources
Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.
