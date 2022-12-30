Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $346.81 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00463312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.06 or 0.02973788 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.62 or 0.29647213 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 790,253,526 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 789,540,389.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44607588 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,739,719.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

