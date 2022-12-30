Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $1.40. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 512,470 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
