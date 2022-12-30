Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $1.40. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 512,470 shares.

NERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

