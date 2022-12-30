Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Up 6.2%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Minerva Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

