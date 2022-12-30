MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0080 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 7% against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $205,032.35 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.02919682 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.40 or 0.29503199 BTC.

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

