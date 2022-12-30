Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

