Monte Financial Group LLC Has $604,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

