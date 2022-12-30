Monte Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,359,404. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

