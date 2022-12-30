Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 928 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $188.42. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

