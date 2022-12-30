Moonbeam Trading Up 0.5% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $165.79 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007654 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003646 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,869,820 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

