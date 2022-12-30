Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MSD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 86,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.