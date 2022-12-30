Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,164 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,346.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 660,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,734,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

