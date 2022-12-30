Motive Wealth Advisors Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.