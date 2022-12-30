MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0022

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and $1.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

