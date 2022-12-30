MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.07

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1362250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.45 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.99%.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

