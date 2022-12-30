Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. 17,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,221. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.23.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

