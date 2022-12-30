Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,111. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average is $215.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

