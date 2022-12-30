Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

