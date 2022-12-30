Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 15,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,485. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

