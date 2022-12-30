Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 8,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,369. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

