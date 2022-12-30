MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $10,235,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

MAR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.