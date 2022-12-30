MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 704 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 27,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,753. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

