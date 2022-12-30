MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 142 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

