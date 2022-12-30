MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,004 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,882. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.