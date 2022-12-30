MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after acquiring an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $138.49. 6,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,035. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

