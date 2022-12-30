MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,020. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

