MV Capital Management Inc. Has $23.30 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 4.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 33,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 159,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $108.89. 34,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

