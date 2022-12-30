MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.20. 11,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,977. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

