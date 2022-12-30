MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.06. 10,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $416.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.08 and its 200-day moving average is $282.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

