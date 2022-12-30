My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0507 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $819,675.37 and $827,152.07 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.01496422 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008022 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018183 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.01724134 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

