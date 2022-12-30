Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $750,215.77 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $85.63 million and $750,215.77 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,604.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00402441 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021112 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00875488 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00588875 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00253203 BTC.
About Nano
Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.