Nano (XNO) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $85.19 million and $629,066.87 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00411326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00883289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00584014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00249789 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

