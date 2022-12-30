National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $176.11

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.11 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 126.40 ($1.53). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,378,897 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.80. The firm has a market cap of £798.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

