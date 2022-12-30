Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Nautilus Stock Performance

NLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 2,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,172. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nautilus by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 18,414.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 358,901 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Stories

