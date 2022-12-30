Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. 8,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($57.45) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

