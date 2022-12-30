Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 2,495,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.6 days.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Nestlé stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.97. 6,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

