Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,634. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

