NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NutraLife BioSciences Price Performance
NLBS remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 30,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,107. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NutraLife BioSciences (NLBS)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.