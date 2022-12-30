NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Price Performance

NLBS remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 30,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,107. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil derived from industrial hemp; tinctures; topical lotions and oils applied directly to the skin to treat pain or inflammation; face creams; massage oils; nutraceutical sprays with CBD as an added ingredient; and pet products.

