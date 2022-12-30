Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
