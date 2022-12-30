Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

