NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,985.38 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $248.81 million and $62,985.38 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $37.73 or 0.00227159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.54505188 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,675.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

