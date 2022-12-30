NXM Price Reaches $37.64 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $37.64 or 0.00227258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $248.20 million and $62,838.38 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035946 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024442 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

