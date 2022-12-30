Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 494.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 7.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.