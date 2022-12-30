OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 509,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

