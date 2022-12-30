OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.06%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.23%.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
