OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.15 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 667,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 88,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

