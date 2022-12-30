OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

