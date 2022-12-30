OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,984. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $265.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.