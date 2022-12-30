OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,463 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

